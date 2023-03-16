Iran: Children tortured? Amnesty with serious allegations

Berlin.

Sexual violence, serious threats: According to Amnesty International, children who take part in demonstrations in Iran are tortured in prison.

There are fierce allegations against the Iranian regime: the human rights organization Amnesty International reports on terrible torture of children and young people. Demonstrators were beaten and whipped. There had been rape and other sexual violence and the use of electric batons. According to the Amnesty report, the perpetrators were Iranian secret services and security authorities.

The Amnesty report on the torture was published on Thursday night. It is the first major report of the systematic use of force against children and young people since the protests in Iran began around six months ago.

Amnesty on Iran: “Youth protests should be broken”

The human rights organization According to him, the violence is aimed at oppressing the country’s youth and crushing their protest. Dieter Karg, Iran expert at Amnesty Germany, said in a statement: “It is despicable that officials abuse their power in this way over vulnerable and frightened children, inflicting severe pain and fear on them and their families and inflicting severe physical and psychological harm on them leave scars.”













The report documents violence at the time of arrest, where children and youth are beaten in prison vans. Later, they are often tortured in the detention centers. there is Electric shocks to genitalsthose affected would have to take unknown pills and severe threats would be made, such as the arrest of close relatives, if those affected complained.

A girl walks along the facade of a house in Tehran. – Hundreds of schoolgirls have been poisoned in Iran in the past three months. Photo: —/dpa

Amnesty report: Children under 12 years of age tortured

According to Amnesty International, children as young as 12 were also tortured. The human rights activists base their report on testimonies from dozens of detainees and relatives. In view of the predominantly young protesters, Amnesty assumes that thousands of children were imprisoned. Just a few days ago, Iran’s judiciary revealed that at least 22,000 demonstrators had been arrested. Most of the protesters are said to have been released in the meantime. There are no exact figures from the state. Also read: Protests in Iran: What do the exiled Iranians in Germany think?

The latest wave of protests in Iran was triggered by the death of the Iranian Kurd Jina Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old was arrested by moral guardians in mid-September for violating Islamic dress codes and died in police custody a few days later. At first, the protests were directed against the headscarf obligation. Later, the demonstrators called for the fall of the Islamic Republic. In the meantime, the political and spiritual leadership has shown itself to be self-confident again.

A protester holds up a portrait of Jina Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in Iran. The death of the young Kurdish woman after her arrest by the Iranian vice squad has sparked the country’s latest and longest-running wave of anti-regime protests. Photo: OZAN KOSE / AFP

The young generation in particular has recently protested. The majority should not have been older than 25 years. Since the wave of protests in the fall, Iran’s leadership has been under more pressure than ever since Islamic Revolution 1979. Even months after the riots, many women continue their protest in other forms, such as demonstratively ignoring the headscarf requirement. Also interesting: SPD leader calls for the release of Iranian Samaneh Asghari

Amnesty called for one release of the detained children and appealed to the international community: “Since there is no prospect of effective impartial investigations into the torture of children in Iran, we call on all states as well as the federal government to exercise universal jurisdiction over Iranian officials,” said Dieter Karg of Amnesty . (fmg/dpa)

