Russia | Wagner boss: Criticism of military leadership should continue to be allowed

News blog about the Ukraine war Wagner boss: “Of course anyone can be arrested – including me” Von dpa, afp, Reuters, t-online Updated on 03/16/2023 – 07:23Reading time: 30 min. Military expert in the video: What could be behind the drone crash. (What: t-online)

Day 384 since the beginning of the war: After the drone incident over the Black Sea, tensions are increasing. Selenskyj sees the Russian attack force on the verge of exhaustion. All information in the news blog.

The most important things at a glance

The night at a glance

6 o’clock: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assumes that Russia has little left to do in its war against Ukraine. Arms shipments and other assistance “are especially important now, when you feel that Russian aggression is nearing the moment where it can break,” the 45-year-old said in his daily video address last night.

Russian search engine Yandex has to leave Nasdaq

11:10 p.m.: The Russian Internet giant and Google competitor Yandex has to leave the US technology exchange Nasdaq. This is reported by Yandex. About a year ago, Yandex shares were suspended from trading in the US after Russian troops invaded Ukraine. Yandex wants to take action against the stock exchange’s decision because the company says it is not subject to Western sanctions related to the war.

Selenskyj sees Russian attack power on the verge of exhaustion

23 o’clock: Thanks to Western help, Russia’s attack is on the verge of failure, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Arms shipments and other assistance “are particularly important now, when you feel that Russian aggression is approaching the moment when it can break,” the 45-year-old said in his daily video address on Wednesday evening. But constant pressure on Russia is necessary, he demanded.

In his speech, Zelenskyj addressed the decisions made on Wednesday at another meeting of the so-called Ramstein format. Arms deliveries to Kiev are coordinated via this format – named after the US air force base in Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate, which is the location of several meetings with Ukraine. The Ukrainian head of state said it had decided to supply ammunition and anti-aircraft weapons. Reports of ammunition shortages in both warring parties had recently increased.

Selenskyj also explicitly thanked Denmark, which is setting up an aid fund of around seven billion crowns (940 million euros) for Ukraine.

Moscow speaks of provocation after crash of US military drone

9:20 p.m: There are different accounts of the incident over the Black Sea. Now Washington is considering using images to refute Moscow’s claims. Read more about it here.

Wagner boss: Criticism of military leadership should continue to be allowed

8:11 p.m.: After the punishment for discrediting combatants in Ukraine was tightened, the head of the Wagner mercenary group spoke out in favor of allowing criticism of the Russian military leadership. People should feel free to express their opinions and only ordinary soldiers should not be criticized, Yevgeny Prigozhin told Telegram on Wednesday.

“I think that the law against discrediting should not apply to the senior staff, that is, me, the defense minister and other leaders who make or might make mistakes during a military special operation,” Prigozhin said. “Society should say what it thinks is necessary about them,” he said. “Only the soldier is sacred. Soldiers should be left alone.”

The lower house of Russia’s parliament passed a law on Tuesday that would see long prison sentences for people who criticize mercenaries like members of the Wagner group. Previously, this only referred to the regular armed forces. Prigozhin has been engaged in a power struggle with the Russian Ministry of Defense for months – claiming victories on the battlefield ahead of the Russian army and accusing the military of not providing the Wagner mercenaries with sufficient ammunition.