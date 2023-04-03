First photos of Rachel Zegler as Snow White spark controversy

After his stellar appearance in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, ‘West Side Story’, the actress of Latin origin Rachel Zegler gained worldwide recognition and was chosen by Disney to interpret the one who was the first princess of the study: Snow White.

Snow White was the first animated film that Walt Disney Animation Studios presented to the world in 1937.

Despite the fact that over the years different production companies and film studios have presented their version of the tale of the Brothers Grimm, this would be the first time that Disney has made a live action movie about this character.

The British newspaper Daily Mail was responsible for revealing some unofficial images of Rachel Zegler as ‘Snow White’ in ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ directed by Marc Webb.

In the images, the actress can be seen wearing the classic princess dress with shades of blue and yellow, identical to that of the cartoon. All accompanied by a short hairstyle with curls.

In what appears to be some photographs from when Zegler was getting out of his trailer to the recording, we see a distracted Latina ‘Snow White’ with her guard down.

The new Snow White divides opinions

Although the actress with Colombian roots on her mother’s side had to face all kinds of criticism when her participation in the film was announced since she did not have the “white” skin color of the character, now the conjectures are received by the wardrobe.

In the opinion of many users of social networks, the work was not the most optimal.

“The actress is fine, I do not understand the complaints about it. If we talk about the suit, then I do understand why it does not look very good and it seems that they did something big for her,” commented a user on Twitter.

Not only the actress and the dress have received criticism, the renowned actor of ‘Game of Thrones’, Peter Dinklage questioned that people with achondroplasia are still ridiculed in these times since in the original plot they are flat characters and without much relevance.

Snow White doesn’t have a release date yet, but most likely we won’t see it until 2024.

Who is Rachel Zegler?

Rachel Zegler is a 20-year-old American actress who has gained relevance for his talent. The youtuber is also a singer from a very young age and has starred in several plays.

The actress was part of the film West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, which is about to be released. will also be in the movie ‘Shazam, Fury of the Gods’which will be released in mid-2023.

