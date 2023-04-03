What will be and when will the new hours of banks in La Plata come into effect?

This Friday the summer schedule ended for the banks of La Plata, Berisso and Ensenada. From Monday, April 3, the new time slot will come into effect, until later for customers.

Until Friday, the opening hours were from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in order to prevent customers and employees from being exposed to the cruelest hours of the sun in summer. However, after the arrival of autumn, it will return to its usual schedule, that is, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It is worth remembering that the change in service occurred after an express request from the Banking Association that would benefit employees and users.

Last November, the new summer timetable for four months was confirmed through the Official Gazette, with an expiration date of March 31. “The staff will complete their working hours from Monday to Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., and the hours between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. must be designated as public service hours,” they said at the time.