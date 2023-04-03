Alert for the use of AI: a man committed suicide after talking to ChatGPT

A man committed suicide in Belgium after apparently talk for weeks with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) chat, particularly ChatGPT.

“Without these conversations with the chatbot, my husband would still be here,” the widow said. The couple was in their 30s and had two children together.

The problem started two years ago, when the man became very anxious about the environmental issue and found an answer to his doubts and concerns on the subject in ELIZA, a type of ChatGPT. After a six-week exchange with the AI, the man took his own life.

“I am particularly shocked by the tragedy of this family. What has happened is a serious precedent that must be taken very seriously,” said Mathieu Michel, Secretary of State for Digitalization, in charge of Administrative Simplification, Privacy and Planning of Government Buildings. Federal.

The authority also defined that in this case it is essential to define where the responsibilities lie.

“Of course, we still have to learn to live with algorithmsbut under no circumstances should the use of any technology lead content publishers to shirk their own responsibilities.”

According to the same article, OpenAI, the company that created the GPT Chat, has admitted that the AI ​​can give harmful or biased answers, which it hopes to improve based on the comments of the users themselves.

IA: Is a new legal framework necessary?

The new developments in artificial intelligence (IA), are emerging as a high-performance economic attraction, but in need of high doses of investment.

In recent days interest (and controversy) has been revived, thanks to the ChatGPTdeveloped by the company OpenIA. This chat answers complex questions and even admits “mistakes” emulating attitudes worthy of a human being. The development is supported by Microsoftwho has invested a figure close to u$s10,000 million.

For his part, Googlea direct competitor in the market, who is threatened by the advance of this technology, has begun to develop Bard so as not to be left behind in the race. Two giants are betting heavily on the market.

Just as ChatGPT has been disruptive, DALL E 2 does its thing in the realm of images: an AI capable of creating any figure that is charged to it.

The token market, which seems set up in various business areas (stock tokenization, real estate transactions, etc.), is also on the rise in those developments linked to AI: a business valued at US$4,000 million.

Combining blockchain, AI, decentralization and privacy, a more than attractive result is obtained for investors in the field. Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, The Graph are some of these crypto assets that have benefited from technological advances.

The rapid advance of artificial intelligence

Sam Altman, founder with Elon Musk of Open IA, understands that either “AI is enslaved or it will enslave us”, alluding to the speed with which this technology, once developed will be able to “compete” against human aptitudes. We run the risk of becoming slow. Altman’s goals are not limited to advancing AI: he hopes to apply technology to control nuclear fusion and gene editing: that is, removing genes that cause disease.

The question of employment has not been spared from the debate either. Just as mass production and subsequent robotization have changed the number of jobs required by an activity, AI threatens to directly delete activities entirely. There is talk of “smart” shops, without employees. An evolution of self-service.

The current challenge lies in the technological impact on human dignity, employment, profiling and data processing. Although there is still a long way to go before AI can behave 100% like a human being, it is necessary to set the limits and regulations that will lead the way in this matter. While that happens, it seems that the current regulations have already become outdated. The law cannot ignore the economy and custom, as its source must be hierarchical in the pyramid.