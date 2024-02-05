Political disqualifications and regional corruption

There is no index, ranking or scale of calamities, in which a certain country – or ex-country – does not occupy the lowest rungs:

Malnutrition; youth and child prostitution; pornography; forms of contemporary slavery; domestic and institutional violence, specifically, directed and executed by the supposed authorities; illegal extraction and smuggling of precious metals coupled with ecocide; helplessness of the elderly; sepoyism and abandonment of our sovereignty; narco, with all its prefixes, colors, flavors and stenches; debasement of wages and currency; human rights violations; scorched earth with our infrastructure; non-existence of the Rule of Law.

When this week, “Transparency International” published its traditional corruption index, specifically, in this case, the American Championship of the aforementioned scourge, no one was surprised.

Venezuela, with 13 points, followed by Haiti and Nicaragua, both with a score of 17, represent the lowest levels in America, in terms of the autonomy of the Judiciary.

Express the report:

“Countries in the region must strive to have independent judiciaries to ensure accountability and justice. Failure to do so erodes the foundations of democracy, the rule of law” as well as the possibility of free, fair and credible elections (the last paragraph was added by the writer, no matter how obvious it was).

It is a pity that the “Index” in question was not published before October 17 of last year, the date of the disastrous “Barbados Agreements.” If this had been the case, we are sure that the representation of the so-called “Democratic Platform” would not have been the only one that was surprised! in the ingenuity of resolving the arbitrary political disqualifications that have caused so much talk, through such a battered Judicial Branch.

Did the aforementioned opposition envoys not know “on whose legs” such apparatus of judges and magistrates were limping? Long before the publication of the “Index”

Was it not vox pópuli, urbi et orbi, for anyone, except for each of said representatives, the null impartiality of our courts?

“The widespread feeling of impunity – underlines “Transparency” – and the inability of judges and prosecutors to act impartially and guarantee fair trials and equality before the law, significantly affect public confidence in the Judiciary in the Americas.”

Internal rivalries? Jealousy, damn jealousy against the candidate with the greatest sympathies? Unmentionable umbilical cords of any of the opposition dialoguers with the drug tyranny? We opted for a less shameful cause. One or all of the so-called opponents, signatories of said agreements, were guilty of being distracted or “depressed,” to put it more graphically. Or they have been the last to find out, like a deceived husband, of the infidelities of our vulgar, judicial tangle.

Understanding the surrounding reality takes time. As such plenipotentiaries land, they would do well to step aside, make room for better-informed people, and enroll in an intensive course against deforestation. By the way, the guys from the State Department and OCAF should be invited to this intensive course. Nor did they know that from those Barbados agreements, it was impossible for free elections to arise anywhere.

@omarestacio