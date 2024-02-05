“A Grammy does not define either the quality or the success of the artists”

One of Maluma’s biggest dreams is to win an American Grammysomething that could not be achieved in the 2024 edition, held on Sunday, February 4…

The Colombian singer has been nominated on several occasions for the most important music awards. The last one for the 2024 awards, which were presented on Sunday, February 4, for which he was nominated in the category of ‘Best Latin Album’ for Don Juan. However, finally Papi Juancho He did not receive the golden gramophone.

After leaving these awards empty-handed, the singer posted a message on his social networks that is causing a lot of talk in the virtual sphere. “We didn’t win this time but I am Don Juan, an OG, and this is the beginning. A Grammy does not define the quality or the success of the artists. I live from love and I wouldn’t change that for anything”he expressed.

Instagram Capture / Maluma

Before attending the awards ceremony, where he presented Karol G with her first American Grammy, he wrote: “Nominated today for the Grammys. What a thrill. As you know, the awards and I have never been friends, but this would be the biggest dream. Let’s light candles and pray for this one today. An album that set a huge precedent in my career”.

Despite this disappointment, I am sure that the singer will be able to fulfill this dream in some edition, just as he has done with many others he has had.

The Colombian singer, who recently turned 30, is a few weeks away from becoming a father for the first time with his girlfriend Susana Gómez. The couple will welcome a baby girl named Paris.