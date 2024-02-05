Courts agency in Pennsylvania suffers cyber attack

HARRISBURG. – The website of the Pennsylvania state courts agency was the target of a cyberattack that did not appear to compromise any data, but caused some internet systems to be disabled, state authorities reported.

The federal government’s primary cybersecurity agency, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI They are investigating the attack, Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Todd said in a statement issued Sunday night.

According to Todd, it was a “denial of service” hack, using the government’s description when hackers overwhelm the server or network they intend to attack until the target cannot respond or simply crashes, preventing access. to users.

The Pennsylvania Administrative Office of the Courts did not immediately identify the hackers or their motive. The agency also did not indicate whether its digital security measures worked as designed or whether the attackers demanded money or a ransom.

Among the online systems disabled was the use of online docket sheets and a portal for submitting case documents.

State courts remained open, Todd said.