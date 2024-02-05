Bahamas deports young Cuban arrested for participating in 11J

HAVANA.- Marco Antonio Alfonso Breto, young Cuban political prisoner for the social protests of the 11J was deported to the island from Las Bahamas, after having escaped several months ago from Cuba, in an attempt to achieve freedom.

Through the social network Facebook, journalist Mónica Baró detailed that last Friday Alfonso Breto arrived in Cuba and was placed in the hands of the dictator.

“Marco would have arrived in Cuba on Friday, which was when his mother, María Isabel Breto Freitas, received his call with the news, and yesterday he learned from another person that he had been transferred to Villa Marista,” wrote the journalist.

The Bahamas did not provide due protection

Alfonso Breto is 22 years old and is epileptic. He has not seen his mother for a year, so it is hoped that the regime will allow a reunion between the two.

The political prisoner did not receive the international protection he requested, lamented the journalist, who said that the money left over from the fundraising carried out for his legal procedures will be sent to the young man’s mother in Havana, reports the web portal. CubaNet.

Marco Antonio was one of the protesters from La Güinera (a town in Havana) accused of sedition against State Security. His mother reported that the first time she saw him in prison, she showed signs of torture and beatings.

cuba-processed-protests-11J Repression by undercover agents against protesters protesting in Havana on July 11, 2022. Artists commemorate 11J. AFP

The young man was initially sentenced to nine years in prison. The sentence was then reduced to five years of correctional labor with confinement. In November 2022 he fled, until he managed to escape from Cuba in March of last year. However, his attempt to reach the United States was frustrated when his boat was intercepted and he was transferred to the Bahamas.