“I feel an excitement”: Anabel and Fabrice (Married at first sight 2023) very close during their photo shoot (SPOILER)

Anabel and Fabrice from Married at first sight 2023 were the first couple to say “I do” to Gibraltar. After the wedding, the candidates must pose for the traditional photo shoot. A moment conducive to rapprochement as you can (already) discover in preview on 6play!
The continuation under this advertisement
Season 7 of Married at first sight started on March 20. M6 viewers were able to discover Anabel and Fabrice 74% compatible or even Léa and Emanuel 81% compatible. In this first episode, they witnessed the stress of the candidates selected for this experience. Some were moved by Anabel’s life story, adopted at the age of 6 months from Brazil, or surprised by the amazing relationship between Fabrice and his best friend Céline. At the end of the episode, the two bachelors were able to meet for the first time and they said “yes” to their two families. For the young woman, “there was a kind of electricity” from the first glance. M6 has decided to make a nice gift to fans of the show by streaming the second episode for free on 6play. It is thus possible to see the couple’s photo session… Beware of spoilers!
Married at first sight 2023 : Anabel and Fabrice in love with each other in episode 2 available on 6play
The continuation under this advertisement
“The photo session, what I want is for us to stay physically connected. That we continue to be close and to be in our bubble, and that we enjoy the moment”, launches Anabel in front of the camera. It is in the botanical garden of Gibraltar that the couple just married takes the pose, very comfortable. “There is this exchange of looks which is still quite incredible. In addition, he has very beautiful eyes”explains the young bride, before adding: “I like that he is present, close to me, that he touches me, that he takes me by the waist, that he has a protective side. A bit like Prince Charming, but version 2.0. It also reassures me and I feel at ease, and so does he. I think we can’t get away from each other”.
“The chemistry is clearly there”says Anabel (Married at first sight 7)
“I still find her so pretty. There’s an inexplicable attraction going on. It’s quite fascinating”, says Fabrice, who felt a real connection when he discovered his future wife at the town hall. When the photographer asks the couple to kiss, the newlyweds don’t need to be asked. “That kiss is just amazing. I feel her full lips and there, I feel a rising inner excitement“explains Fabrice: “I would not have imagined a meeting with so much emotion. It’s crazy”. “The chemistry is clearly there, we are not mistaken”, confirms Anabel. A remarkable sequence for the couple, whose rest of the story is to be discovered on Monday March 27 on M6!
The continuation under this advertisement