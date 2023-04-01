Fire in the porch of the town hall of Bordeaux: three new people indicted

A first suspect was indicted last Saturday. In total, four people are indicted, two of whom are placed under judicial supervision.

Three men were indicted this Saturday after the arson of the porch of the town hall of Bordeaux on March 23, during incidents following the demonstration against the pension reform, the prosecution said in a press release.

A first suspect, born in 1986, was indicted for “degradation of public property by incendiary substance” and “participation in a group formed with a view to preparing violence” and imprisoned.

He has already been the subject of 21 convictions, including two for “degradation of an object of public utility by dangerous means” and a recent fact by acts of “degradation” of the town hall of Tours last January, has specified the prosecutor of the Republic of Bordeaux Frédérique Porterie.

Two suspects placed under judicial supervision

Two other suspects, born in 1998 and 2004, were also indicted, solely for “participation in a group formed with a view to preparing violence” and placed under judicial control. The first has already been convicted six times for “theft and traffic offences”. The prosecution appealed against their placement under judicial supervision.

A first suspect, aged 27, had already been indicted for the same facts the previous Saturday.

For the time being, nothing in the investigation allows them to be affiliated with any movement, BFMTV learned from the Bordeaux prosecutor’s office.

The fire on the porch of the town hall had lasted about fifteen minutes on the evening of March 23, after the end of a demonstration against the pension reform enamelled with overflows, damaging the massive wooden door of the building, before being extinguished by firefighters. The damage is estimated at nearly 3 million euros by the town hall.