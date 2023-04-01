The Social Democrats want to lower the electricity price with public housing

At the Vippabacken restaurant outside Överkalix, the social democratic party leader met Överkalix residents to discuss what is closest to their hearts.

– It is clear that there are many people who raise food prices, fuel prices and electricity prices, says Magdalena Andersson.

New proposal for lower electricity prices

During a press conference later, Magdalena Andersson presented her party’s proposal for lower electricity prices for ordinary people, so-called folkhemsel.

– The proposal for folkhemsel means that the Swedish people should be able to join together, via the state, and put pressure on the electricity companies to get stable electricity prices, said Magdalena Andersson (S).

Picked up price example

The example she gave was a villa in Norrbotten with 20,000 kilowatt hours in annual consumption. In that case, it could be about going from an electricity bill of around SEK 5,200 a month to SEK 2,700 a month, the party believes.