Pensions: Marine Le Pen says the meeting between Elisabeth Borne and the unions will “be useless”

The head of the RN deputies believes that the only solutions to get out of this “political crisis” are the dissolution of the National Assembly or the organization of a referendum.

While the inter-union must meet Elisabeth Borne in Matignon this Wednesday, the head of the deputies of the National Rally Marine Le Pen believes that this meeting “will be useless”.

“The Prime Minister and the President of the Republic have indicated on several occasions that they would not move on the pension reform so this meeting, I fear, will be useless”, she declared at the microphone of BFMTV. from Hénin-Beaumont (Pas-de-Calais).

Le Pen relies on the Constitutional Council

For the RN deputy, “the only hopes” remaining to have the pension reform withdrawn “weigh on the Constitutional Council”.

The latter must rule on the constitutionality of the bill and on the admissibility of the request for a referendum of shared initiative (RIP) launched by the left to challenge the reform. The Elders said they would make their decisions on April 14, “at the end of the day”.

For Marine Le Pen, “the solutions to get out of a political crisis is to return to the people (…) either through a referendum or through the dissolution of the National Assembly.”