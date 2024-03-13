Iranian director Asghar Farhadi acquitted of charges of alleged plagiarism

LOAD.- Justice iran I acquitted the famous director Asghar Farhadi of the accusations of plagiarism in its film a hero by one of his students, as reported on Wednesday by the agency representing him.

“The verdict on the case of accusations of copyright violation in the film a hero was pronounced and the work was completely cleared of these accusations,” indicates the text published by the agency that represents the director, who has two Oscar awards for The separation (2011) y The client (2016).

In 2022, a former student of the filmmaker, Azadeh Masihzadeh, accused him of plagiarism and said that the film was inspired by his documentary All Winners All Losers.

“Seven experts appointed by the Iranian justice system unanimously rejected all of the plaintiff’s complaints,” according to the statement, cited by the IRNA agency.

History of the film

a hero tells the story of a detainee who becomes famous after finding a bag of gold coins and returning it to the owner, instead of keeping it, despite being very poor.

The film received the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021, the second most important award after the Palme d’Or.

“When events happen, and are told in the press, they belong to the public sphere,” the filmmaker defended himself in 2022. “a hero “It is a free interpretation of this story, like this person’s documentary, it is not a copyright case.”

