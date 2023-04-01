Is your credit card Banorte? Check this important information

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (driving), released a list of credit cards with specifications of some of their most frequent commissions, among them are those of Banorte.

Among the commissions that appear are the price of the annuity, the replacement of the plastic, collection expenses, total annual cost and commission for having cash.

This is important when acquiring a credit card, since the monetary benefits must be analyzed and good promotions obtained as you go up a level, although it also helps in the amount of departmental cards.

How much does the Banorte credit card charge for an annuity?

The charge ranges from 300 to 675 pesos.



According to the Condusef report, the annuity that Banorte charges for your credit card depends on whether it is the owner or the additional one.

Owner’s annuity: 675 Mexican pesos.

Additional annuity: 300 Mexican pesos.

Commission for withdrawing money from the credit card

As for the commission for using cash at ATMs for a credit card, it is 6.5 percent of the total withdrawn, for example, if 1000 pesos are withdrawn, the commission will be 65 pesos.

What happens if a credit card is not used?

Stopping using a credit card frequently can be counterproductive, even if you don’t use it to avoid spending more money, or because you don’t know how to use it, since commissions will be applied, it will be inactive and it will generate a negative credit history.

It may interest you: Banorte gives away 1,000 pesos to its customers, how to collect them?

Which credit card is better, BBVA or Banorte?

Condusef announced the commissions of the banks, these are from Banorte and BBVA.



According to the Condusef report, it can be said that between BBVA or Banorte, the one that is best is BBVA, since it has two free points and a CAT much less compared to the other bank and its commissions are these:

Owner’s annuity: 699 Mexican pesos.

Additional annuity: No cost.

Plastic replacement cost due to theft or loss: 180 Mexican pesos.

Price of inappropriate clarifications of the account: Free of charge.

Collection expenses: 418 Mexican pesos.

Availability of cash: 6.5 percent.

Total Annual Cost (CAT) without VAT: 67.4 percent.

Regarding Banorte commissions, they are the following:

Owner’s annuity: 675 Mexican pesos.

Additional annuity: 300 Mexican pesos.

Plastic replacement cost due to theft or loss: 170 Mexican pesos.

Price of inappropriate clarifications of the account: 200 Mexican pesos.

Collection expenses: 400 Mexican pesos.

Availability of cash: 6.5 percent.

Total Annual Cost without VAT: 106.6 percent.

Remember that regardless of whether you seek to compare the Banorte or BBVA credit cards and even from another bank, what you should analyze is the characteristics of each one, since they handle different commissions, rates and benefits.

“Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!”