Two police officers perpetrated for the crime of Blas Correas

After more than two years of the murder of Blas Correas, the Cordovan justice sentenced Lucas Gómez and Javier Alarcón to life imprisonment yesterday; while 9 of the 11 police officers and senior officers were convicted of concealment.

After 205 days of trial, the 8th Chamber. of the Crime of the city of Córdoba through a popular jury made up of eight citizens and two technical judges sentenced the first corporals, Lucas Damián Gómez and Javier Catriel Alarcón for qualified homicide in abuse of their function and for attempted homicide to prison life.

Other police officers were also sentenced, according to their degree of responsibility for the events, for “planting” false evidence -a weapon in the youth’s car- and thus justifying the shooting at that car.

The assistant officer Yamila Florencia Martínez, considered the author of failure to promote criminal prosecution and aggravated concealment, was sentenced to 4 years and three months in prison. Agent Wanda Micaela Esquivel was sentenced to 3 years and ten months for failure to promote criminal prosecution and aggravated concealment.

Leandro Martínez and Rodrigo Tolosa, after being accused of false testimony and cover-up, were acquitted.