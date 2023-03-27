They approve a minimum qualification of 7 in the UACh

Chihuahua.- With 58 votes in favor and two abstentions, the Council of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua approved this afternoon that from the August-December 2023 school year the minimum passing grade will be seven at the upper secondary level and undergraduate and eight the minimum passing grade in postgraduate.

The agreement reforms article 57 of the general academic regulations of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua.

The Academic Secretary Georgina Bujanda explained that the implementation of creative and innovative processes for teaching and learning is sought, according to the educational model of the University and with the purpose of providing tools that allow the development of skills for the personal and professional development of students and graduates.

He said that many of the higher education institutions have within their academic policies an approval average of 7.0 and that is why the UACh joins the competition at the same or higher academic level.

It is about achieving better results in the social and economic field within the student society with a greater existence on average will facilitate having a higher professional level by virtue of what was previously founded and motivated is put into consideration

The aforementioned article was as follows: “in the evaluation of student learning, the numerical scale from zero to 10 will be applied, with 7.0 being the minimum probative grade at the upper secondary level and undergraduate degree and eight the minimum passing grade in postgraduate according to what is marked the general research and postgraduate regulations as well as ten the highest passing grade at all levels”.