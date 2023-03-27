Statue, cane and the World Cup: this was Conmebol’s tribute to Lionel Messi

“I am fulfilled with this cup,” said the star from Rosario after listening to “Toast” by Soledad Pastorutti and under the watchful eye of his teammates

In a tribute in Asunción, called “The Night of the Stars”, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) recognized Lionel Messi and the rest of the members of the world champion team in Qatar 2022.

The star from Rosario discovered his own life-size statue, received the replica of the World Cup, the Finalissima trophy and the cane with which he was distinguished as the “New World Soccer Guide”.

In addition, he listened carefully to the song “Brindis” performed by its own author, Soledad Pastorutti, who, among other phrases, mentions: “Keep dreaming in a corner, keep believing that there is a God.” This is a very representative theme for the footballers of the national team, who on several occasions they knew how to sing in the locker room.

Conmebol recognized Messi as “the best player in the world”

Before the watchful eye of his colleagues and his family; of the DT Lionel Scaloni, of the president of AFA, Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia; and the Conmebol authorities, on the 10th expressed: “Alejandro (Domínguez) thank you very much for these two cups, this one above all (playing the World Cup). I am going to keep it in the museum at home as I have some more too. Thank you, all of Conmebol for this tribute to all of us and for the recent gift that was very exciting from la Sole”.

And added: “The subject that for us is very significant for the locker room, It is a very special song that we listened to and that the Sole is here and sings it to us reminded me -as she said- of that moment when she sang it to Diego (Maradona). That he sang it to me, that he sang it to us was a very nice moment so thank you very much”.

The man from Rosario also referred to the possibility of playing -and even converting- in the last friendlies that the National Team played in Buenos Aires. “As I said the other day, we are living a very beautiful, very special moment. We were lucky to play again in Argentina after being world champions for the first time and we are receiving many expressions of affection. We returned after months to play for Qualifiers, friendlies, competitions but this time after being champions it was different from everyone and that’s how we all feel it and that is how the people of Argentina show us at all times,” he said in this regard.

Finally, he assured that he is already thinking about the commitments that come with the national team and in the preparation for the 2024 Copa América. “We don’t stop. We think about what is coming and not about what we didI think this is for life. Here, in passing, I saw many world champions who told us that, which surely happens to them too, that to this day they are recognized and do not even remember the moments when they were world champions. I am fulfilled with this (caressing the World Cup), it was what I was missing, “he concluded.