Israel did not attend talks on possible ceasefire

Israel did not participate in the latest diplomatic talks aimed at negotiating a possible ceasefire in Gaza.

According to Israeli officials, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to send a delegation to the meeting in Egypt since Hamas has not yet revealed the list of hostages who remain in captivity after being kidnapped on October 7.

Netanyahu also wants to know the number of Palestinian prisoners Hamas wants in exchange.

Meanwhile, from Alabama, Vice President Kamala Harris called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. She said this would “make it possible to build something more lasting to ensure Israel is safe and respect the Palestinian people’s right to dignity, freedom and self-determination.”

Mediators said they are trying to reach an agreement before Ramadan begins on Sunday.

