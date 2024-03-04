Powerball and Mega Millions accumulate million-dollar sums. How much do they amount to?

MIAMI_ Powerball and Mega Millions are two of the most popular lotteries in the United States, which draw surprising million-dollar sums weekly.

This weekend no one managed to win the big jackpot in both lotteries, accumulating millionaire sums that are not inconsiderable for those people who play their luck when buying their tickets.

In the Powerball draw on March 2, its grand prize increased to 460 million dollars, which will be drawn today, Monday, March 4.

The winning numbers for the March 2 Powerball drawing were: 3, 18, 27, 36, 53 with the additional Powerball digit 12 and a 2x Power Play multiplier.

How to play Powerball?

After purchasing your ticket, you must select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and then select a number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot grows until someone wins the prize. Players win a prize by matching one of the 9 ways to win. The jackpot is won by matching the five white balls in any order and the red Powerball.

For its part, Mega Millions published that its grand prize amounted to 650 million dollars for its next drawing tomorrow, March 5.

The Mega Millions numbers that no one won in the drawing on Friday, March 1st were: 15, 33, 37, 55, 61 and Mega Ball 24.

When is Mega Millions played?

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands.

The drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00 p.m. in the United States.

Prize money is subject to federal taxes and some states also tax lottery winnings.

