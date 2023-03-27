It is 80% of private sector works

Juarez City.- Pushed by the private sector, the value of production generated by construction companies in Chihuahua rebounded 65 percent at an annual rate during January 2023, thus recovering from the 6.40 percent drop that occurred in the same period of 2022.

In the month in reference, the investment of the Government fell by 16.93 percent and that of the private initiative rebounded by 79.61 percent.

According to the National Survey of Construction Companies (ENEC) published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), from 794 million 918 thousand pesos invested in January last year, the figure rose to 1,311 million 643 thousand pesos in this 2023.

While in January 2021, 849 million 286 thousand pesos were invested, 54.36 million more than in the same month of the following year.

Compared to December 2022, when 1,179,780,000 pesos were invested, the value of production grew by 11.18 percent in January of this year.

Last year there was a fall of 10.21 percent at a monthly rate, with 90.39 million pesos less invested.

By sectors

By sectors, the public invested 99 million 905 thousand pesos in January of this year, while in the same period of 2022 they were 120 million 271 thousand pesos.

In the case of private contractors, the investment this year was 1,211,738,000 pesos against the 674,647,000 pesos of January 2022.

Jorge Bermúdez Espinoza, president of the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC), reiterated that the private initiative is the one who continues to support the sector.

