Snow Moon, when is it and what does it mean?

MIAMI. – In what promises to be a nighttime show, the Full moon the last of the winter period, will shine in all its splendor on Saturday, February 24 at night and will offer a unique view that begins a new lunar cycle that has a magical significance and good omens for various cultures around the world.

This moon can be observed in the early hours of the morning, at approximately 4:30 am, Pacific time, and at 7:30 am, Eastern time in USA. In Mexico, specifically, the phenomenon can be enjoyed at 12:30 in the morning on Saturday, according to the calendar of the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics, INAOE.

This satellite located hundreds of thousands of kilometers from Earth and whose brightness is due to sunlight is associated with romanticism and enormous astrological force given its alignment with the star Regulus, the brightest in the constellation of Leo, which It will take place on February 25.

But another cultural meaning is also attached to it that has its origin in native communities in the US, Canada and Asia.

full moon, snow moon That means?

The full moon in February is also called Snow Moon among the natives of North America, because it is associated with the heavy snowfalls that coincide with the last days of February in the United States and other countries in the northern hemisphere of the planet.

For other Asian cultures it means a new beginning, which should be celebrated. For them, it represents personal growth and a strong spiritual connection, which is considered favorable for the purification and renewal that involves leaving the past behind and opening up to new opportunities and experiences.

Therefore, in these cultures it is advisable to be attentive to a possible increase in emotional sensitivity and other people may feel a creative impulse that leads them to a moment of meditation and visualization of personal goals.

In any case, the full or Snow moon is related to fullness, energy and the manifestation of new desires and purposes.

Source: With information from us.marca.com, Expansión