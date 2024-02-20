Police body camera records dramatic rescue of baby after accident in Florida

The body camera of a Florida police officer recorded the dramatic rescue of a barely six-month-old baby who was in cardiorespiratory arrest after a traffic accident, a fact that has turned the protagonist of such a feat into an acclaimed hero.

It is impossible not to be moved by the images in which Sergeant Dave Musgrove is seen doing compressions on the minor’s chest to try to bring her back to life, something he ended up achieving.

On February 8, Musgrove was traveling on a state highway near Englewood when A motorcycle overtook him at a speed exceeding 160 km/hSeconds later, a flash of light recorded from the official vehicle’s camera confirmed that the motorcycle had collided with another car.

A mother and her two children were traveling in the damaged vehicle: Ariel, a three-year-old boy; and Lola, a baby just six months old.

When Sergeant Musgrove arrived at the scene, the terrified mother, Kayleigh Foley, could be heard pleading for help for her children.

Musgrove opened the rear passenger door and lifted the older child out of a booster seat, but even though the mother told him about a baby, The police officer did not see her at first because she was compressed by the body of the deceased motorcyclist.

The sergeant asked for help from a driver who stopped at the scene, handed him the child and then returned to the car.

Upon discovering that the driver of the motorcycle was dead and trapped on top of the baby – who was in a safety seat – With the help of other drivers, Musgrove moved the body and cut the belt to remove the car seat.

The video shows Musgrove quickly beginning to perform chest compressions on Lola’s small body until she began breathing again.

Emergency medical services then arrived and continued life-saving treatment, before confirming that they detected a pulse.

Since the accident, Musgrove has called daily to check on Lola, who remains in the intensive care unit with a brain injury.

The family does not know how to thank the agent for his timely intervention, which saved the minor’s life.

“I lost my fiancé six months ago, so what was going through my head was, ‘I can’t lose anyone else.'”Kayleigh Foley said in an interview from the hospital where Lola is recovering.

The little girl’s mother and grandmother insist that in addition to having training to do what he did, the agent is a good person and someone very human.

At a press conference, Musgrove downplayed their efforts: “Anyone who had the same training as us would do the same thing,” he said.

“Sergeant Musgrove’s actions are to be commended,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement.

“Her poise and calm demeanor in a scene of chaos and tragedy ultimately saved the life of a beautiful little girl,” he added.

The emotional story has gone viral in the media in several countries in the last few hours.