Miami couple arrested accused of attempted murder and armed robbery in Hialeah

A man and woman face charges of attempted murder and armed robbery after shooting a 31-year-old man in Hialeah last Thursday.

According to the police, Thais Lemos Buscariollo, 30, of Palmetto Bay; and Manuel Alejandro Vazquez35, of Pembroke Pines, went to the victim’s home in the 3300 block of West 14th Avenue looking for items that were allegedly the woman’s property.

When the victim – identified as Justin Carballosa – left the house, the man accompanying Thais Lemos shot him, wounding him in the arm.

They both fled before the police arrived.

Doctors transported the injured man to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital to receive medical attention and undergo surgery.

It was Carballosa himself who identified the attackers to the police, which facilitated the arrest of the suspects.

Busqueriollo and Vázquez were admitted to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) shortly before midnight that same Thursday.

A Miami-Dade judge found probable cause to charge both and the couple remains detained without bail.

The link between Carballosa and his attackers has not been revealed. The nationality of origin of the arrested couple is also unknown.