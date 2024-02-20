Inter Miami Stadium changes name before starting the season

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and the banking company, JPMorgan Chase announced on Tuesday a naming rights partnership for the club’s 21,500-seat home located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He DRV PNK Stadium will now be renamed Chase Stadium.

This major multi-year partnership makes JPMorgan Chase one of Inter Miami’s official premier partners. The country’s largest bank has a select and impressive resume of relationships in the sports industry, including Madison Square Garden, the US Open, the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix, the home of the Golden State Warriors called such as Chase Center, and the relationship with the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, to name a few. The partnership with Inter Miami marks Chase’s first stadium naming rights deal in professional soccer.

Luis Suarez.jpg Inter Miami’s new attacker Luis Suárez (left) walks alongside Lionel Messi (center) and Sergio Busquets (second right) during training on January 13, 2024. AP Foto/Rebecca Blackwell

“Inter Miami is honored to partner with the largest bank in the country, JPMorgan Chase,” said Xavier Asensi, Chief Business Officer of Inter Miami. “We could not have imagined a more suitable new title partner as we look forward to pursuing our dreams at Chase Stadium in 2024 and beyond.”

Through a press release, all of the Garzas announced collaboration with JPMorgan Chasethe new main partner of the institution run by David Beckham, in his capacity as owner.

“Not only do we do business in Miami and South Florida, but the region is home to many of our employees, customers and community partners. Having grown up in Argentina, I have long been an admirer of how this sport can economically and culturally improve a city, and we are excited to play an even greater role in the vibrant economic growth of the region,” stated Daniel Pinto, president and director of operations of BPMorgan Chase.