Becky G launches a song against her ex-boyfriend

Becky G and Sebastian LletgetThey had a pretty beautiful and solid relationship, or so it seemed, until a few days ago we found out that the soccer player had been unfaithful to the singer, which meant the end of their engagement.

Well, barely this 2022, they got engaged before all their audience, now the famous has been seen, attend important events in the music industry, without her engagement ring and it is that as we made you known in The Truth News.

A woman searched for G on social networks to tell her that her boyfriend had been unfaithful to her, she also sent him photographs and even videos, proving the infidelity, the act deeply broke the heart of the “older” interpreter, to the degree to dedicate a song to his ex, just as Shakira did with Gerard Piqué.







Becky G releases song for her ex







The American singer with Mexican descent, released “Chanel” a single where he vents his heartbreak, and is full of pure hints for the footballer.

“You have to understand. We don’t want to admit, over and over again, we made mistakes that can’t be fixed anymore… Never ending story. We are going to accept, you here, me there (…) I will remember you. Forever in my life, baby. And although I already know that I will never be able to see you, and that, well, I love you, baby”, is heard in Becky’s song.

But it has not been the only song for Lletget, as the singer also released “Starts”a song in bachata, which talks about never forgiving a cheat, as happened to her recently.

It may interest you: Becky G reacts to the infidelities of her fiancé Sebastián Lletget

Becky G and Sebastian

Out of spite Becky G releases a song against her ex-boyfriend



The couple met through mutual friends in 2016 and little by little they came closer to each other, until in the 2020they became engaged and lived through the COVID-19 pandemic together, in 2022confirmed that they were one step away from getting married and for this 2023it was rumored and later confirmed the infidelity, by Sebastián.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!