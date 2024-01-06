Inter Milan consolidates its position at the top of the table

ROMA-. We are barely halfway through the season and the Inter de Milan They may have already left the image for the memory of what could fight for the Serie A title.

This moment occurred when Davide Frattesi jumped over the yellow fence along the pitch to celebrate with the fans at San Siro and was frantically surrounded by his teammates who pulled at his shorts and exposed his black underwear.

Frattesi’s added-time winner capped a wild finish after Argentinian Lautaro Martínez returned from injury to score his 16th goal of the season and Inter beat endangered Hellas Verona 2-1 on Saturday. of relegation, to confirm the leadership of Serie A halfway through the campaign.

interpelea.jpg Alessandro Bastoni, center, of Inter Milan and Caleb Ekuban, left, of Genoa, vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Inter at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, on Friday December 29, 2023. AP / Tano Pecoraro

“I would have done something much worse, but I didn’t want to get a yellow card for celebrating,” admitted Frattesi, who entered the field 10 minutes before he scored.

But they did not confirm the victory until Thomas Henry hit the post with a penalty awarded in the tenth minute of added time.

And then they celebrated again after Inter moved five points ahead of Juventus, who visit last-place Salernitana on Sunday.

Inter had just drawn their last league match and Bologna eliminated them from the League Cup at the end of December. The dramatic victory put Simone Inzaghi’s team back in contention for the title and the opportunity to add its second star to the jersey to mark the 20th Italian championship.

Juventus, which has three stars and a record 36 Serie A titles, is the only Italian club to have more than one star.

