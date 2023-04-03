Chinese horoscope: what the wise men of the East advise you for Monday, April 3

A new week begins and consult the Chinese horoscope looking for answers could be of great help in making decisions. These are the predictions for Monday, April 3.

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

He Chinese horoscope mention that this is not the time to put your energy into love, you have to trust. Eastern astrology recommends that you be guided by intuition in your work.

The horse is the symbol of communication.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Chinese reading ensures times of emotional clarity, the arrival of love is very close and you have fewer doubts. He Chinese horoscope He says that the only person responsible for things going well with your work is you.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

You need to leave the past behind in order to receive what has to come. You’re going to have to put your best effort into the job.

The goat is a symbol of honesty and sincerity.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Embrace the love you have in your life, value it and don’t let it go. Do not give importance to malicious comments at work.

Dragon (1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

It is necessary that you put will and the best of you so that the problems with your loved one are solved. You will also have to put in more effort at work.

The monkey is the symbol of wit.

Snake (1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Negative thoughts will get you nowhere. Fate will progress well, do not worry about money at this time.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Don’t focus your mind on what you lack and appreciate what you already have, which is very good. You could have good news about your economy.

The rooster is the symbol of prosperity.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Keep calm, things will present themselves at the right time. Don’t be silent if there is something important you want to say.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Do not hide your feelings and talk about what affects you. Going against it will not help you with anything, avoid labor discussions.

The dog symbolizes fidelity.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

If you really know your partner, you will be able to realize what is going on between you. Make self-criticism of your performance to improve your life.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

The fear of suffering could make you lose great opportunities with good people. This is not a good time to change jobs.

The pig is the symbol of fertility.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

If that new person causes you doubts, pay attention and walk away. Stop comparing yourself to the rest, focus on your own path.