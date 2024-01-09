It is the best representative of the “bread with steak” group.

Alexander Otaola gave his opinion on the interview given by Irela Bravo to El Mañanero and concluded that the Cuban actress is part of the group of “bread and steak” immigrants.

“In this program we call the bread with steak that community of Cubans that seeks to achieve status in the United States, a quiet life, without having to take sides against the dictatorship to be able to return again and again and show the people within the island how much they have prospered while they continue in misery,” Otaola noted.

The influencer believes that during the interview Irela was the bearer of a “cowardly” and “ambiguous” message at all times.but at the same time she made it clear that even the disappointed Cubans on the island also stopped believing in the Revolution and the System, this in reference to the artist’s nonagenarian mother, who encouraged her to emigrate.

“They have become accustomed to support from outside the island and to depending on what those who managed to escape are able to give them,” he stated.

Otaola, who despite the moments of tension during the talk, embraced the Cuban actress and presenter in a hug at the end, said that the entire interview was a “handless slap” and a “kick in the stomach” from the ICRT, who project an image in which he is always intolerant.

Alexander Otaola listed and commented on some of the most tense moments of the conversation in his post-interview show, moments in which he claims that Irela tried to maintain the same posture that he has shown in previous interviews since arriving in the United States.

Asked about the possibility of a change in the political system in Cuba, Irela Bravo said she did not know and referred to the followers that the “Cuban political system” has around the world.

To Otaola Such a response was that of an “older woman completely indoctrinated and unaware of reality,” a blind believer in the “false empathy of the free world with the dictatorship.”

“Those people don’t live in Cuba,” the artist admitted briefly, implying that one thing is from the outside and another to suffer from it from within.

Although she did not dare to mention the term “leaders” at any time, Irela Bravo said that in Cuba “the people are the ones who have to change and adapt to how the world is evolving,” to “current trends.”

However, on several occasions he threw the ball out and made reference to the fact that poverty, scarcity or hunger are universal phenomena, with wide representation outside of Cuba.

Irela Bravo attributed the Cuban crisis to a decade marked by bad decisions and unhappy ideas that have not come to fruition.

“Nothing that has been done lately has helped…Previously we were never in abundance, there was always scarcity, there were always problems…a little hope…In the last more than 10 years everything that has been tried to do to reverse that situation, it has been a failure,” he said.

Otaola was implacable in judging the conformism shown by the actress, who referred to the 80s as the prodigious decade, despite it being a decade in which Cuba was a very clear Soviet satellite.

“Here you see the common thought of these generations of Cubans: in the 80s we were better, the justification of the government’s horseplay, sucking from other places without producing anything,” said Otaola, for whom Irela Bravo’s criteria have been “a direct thermometer in the armpit of the island.”

Despite the radical difference in criteria, both did not lose tone during the interview. She insisted on calling him “Ale”, although in a couple of moments she found herself overwhelmed and she did not hesitate to fire off a couple of ironies.

“You want me to take the machete here and throw myself at the marabou and the thorns fall on me,” he said first; “I feel like I am in a classroom taking a class with Professor Otaola,” he stated at another time.

Alexander Otaola says that Irela Bravo, after the reaction that the interview has caused, does not believe she will be the same again. He thinks he is going to “adjust those impressions.”

“I expect a change,” added the influencer who, acting as a teacher, reminded Irela that next time you should not lose sight of the words “liberty”; “dict-ta-dura-ra” and “re-pressure”.

In the last few hours, the exiled Cuban doctor Alexander Raúl Pupo Casas also said he had felt disappointed with the attitude shown by Irela Bravo, in which he said he saw a lot of “fear of the truth and complicity with lies.”

“In Irela I saw the guilty generation, the generation that has deep remorse for the mistakes made. I saw that cowardly generation that, even with the truth in its face, refuses to accept that his life was based on the most indoctrinated lie,” the Cuban doctor, who has resided in the United States since July, attacked on Facebook. 2021.

The Cuban doctor said he feels sad because he assures that like the popular actress there are not thousands but millions of Cubans on all shores.

Irela Bravo admitted in the interview that she stays to live in Miami to improve the quality of life of her family on the island, and her own. something he defined as an act of “survival.”

In December it was news that Irela Bravo was visiting Miami. In initial interview granted to Ian Padrón He confessed that he would spend a long time in the United Statesalthough at that time he did not admit that it was to stay.

The actress will participate in the humorous “Havana in Hialeah” in which she will play her popular character of “Cachita”, the same one she played in the popular Cuban Television program “Vivir del Cuento”.