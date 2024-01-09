Several tornadoes devastate towns in northwest Florida

At least five powerful tornadoes left a trail of devastation in several towns in northwest Florida on Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

That entity said the tornadoes formed this morning and unleashed a line of thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center confirmed that there were at least five tornadoes in the last few hours.

It especially warned of a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” near Panama City, shortly after 5:30 a.m. CST.

A drone captured striking images of the damage caused by the tornadoes that affected Marianna (Jackson County) and Fountain (Bay County), Florida.

The channel CNN He assured that NWS meteorologists continued to monitor the situation and confirmed that there was a large storm and a dangerous tornado near Marianna, which moved along Interstate 10.

For its part, Emergency Management Services in Bay County, Florida, reported “significant damage” in Panama City Beach and other nearby areas.

“We are receiving reports of significant damage in some parts of Bay County, including Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach, St. Andrews and Resota Beach Road in Southport,” a county Facebook post states.

According to that report, the Grand Lagoon Bridge is closed due to road debris and Bayway transit services were suspended.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford asked residents to take shelter and stay in safe places, and confirmed that several people had to be rescued after the tornadoes passed through.

“We have had multiple tornadoes on the ground, primarily in the county…numerous reports of damage; we have rescued people from structures,” Ford warned in a video.

The images show demolished buildings and houses without roofs in large areas.

Does just three days another tornado made landfall in Broward amid deteriorating weather conditions in South Florida. The NBC6 South Florida channel assured that up to 3 times tornadoes could touch down in 3 different places in the county.