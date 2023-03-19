Italy wants to simplify legal immigration procedures

Being one of the European countries facing the labor crisis. To meet this need, the country plans to issue nearly 83,000 permits for foreign workers, including Algerians. Indeed, this initiative comes within the framework of the “Decreto Flussi”, which provides that citizens of several countries can obtain a job among the 82,705 opportunities offered by the country.

In another case, Italy is also fighting against illegal immigration. Following a shipwreck that killed nearly 80 people, the country decided to redefine its migration policy. Indeed, the Italian government wants to toughen its laws against smugglers and illegal migrants, but also to widen the reception for foreigners who join the country legally.

Italy: extension of the duration of the residence permit for foreign workers

In return for the restrictions aimed at combating illegal immigration, the Italian government wants to increase the entry quotas for non-EU foreign workers. And this, for the period from 2023 to 2023.

But that’s not all. In its approach to widen the reception of migrants who travel to Italy by legal means, the authorities of this country want to further simplify the procedures for asylum seekers. But also the extension of residence permits for foreign workers to three years renewable.

Refugees will also have their share in terms of integration. In particular thanks to offers of Italian courses, civic education and professional training.

Italy offers 83,000 jobs for foreign workers

As a reminder, as part of its efforts for legal immigration, the Italian government had already, in particular last January, announced that the country offers nearly 83,000 jobs for foreigners from non-member countries. ‘European Union.

Algerian workers are affected by this offer. Indeed, they share a quota of 24,105 non-seasonal jobs with citizens of 30 other countries. Namely Albania, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Egypt, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Korea (Republic of Korea), Ivory Coast, Philippines, Gambia, Ghana, from Japan. But also India, Kosovo, Mali, Morocco. And Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of North Macedonia, Senegal, Mauritius, Moldova, Montenegro, Niger, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tunisia, Ukraine.

