"It's postponed...": Bad news for Ambre Dol (large families), buyers have canceled the sale of her house

Bad news for Ambre Dol, from Large families: life in XXL, who announced on Instagram this Monday, March 20, that the sale of his house had been canceled.
Ambre Dol will have to wait a little longer… The 37-year-old mother, famous thanks to the TF1 show Large families: life in XXL, regularly evokes her separation from her husband Alexandre. Last November, she announced that she wanted to divorce the man she had married a few months earlier – in front of the cameras of the docu-reality – explaining to return to live near her parents. The logical consequence of things had been that the ex-couple had decided to separate from the house they then occupied with their children. They had even found a buyer…
“The buyers canceled the sale…“
Less than ten days ago Amber Dol actually confided to his followers on Instagram that they had just “sign an offer to purchase“, to sell their home, adding: “I will never return to this house. I left it with Alexandre when I left! (…) I will go to move our business, when it is officially sold!“But, unfortunately for them, things took a whole different turn.”Eventually the buyers canceled the sale… They sent me an email that I didn’t open.“, revealed the nurse in a Story, this Monday, March 20, 2023. She seems to remain optimistic: “I’m not disturbed more than that, because I know we won’t have too much trouble selling the house.. There, it was not yet on sale when we contacted to buy it. But suddenly it’s postponed“, she assured.
A difficult break up
If the cancellation of the sale of the house does not create so many worries for Ambre Dol, the single mother of five children has had a lot more trouble recovering from her breakup. “I have come a long way and I am aware today of the strength I have… I am a strong woman… This slope, I climbed it because I never doubted the honest, true and authentic person that I am… I ended up weighing 42 kilos because of the various trials that got in my way. of mother but also of woman (health problems, separation…)“, she delivered with sincerity while evoking the significant weight loss she had experienced due to depression, after leaving Alexandre.