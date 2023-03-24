“It’s scary”: the Star Academy candidates exfiltrated because of a riot, Jean-Pascal Lacoste reveals a crazy anecdote (VIDEO)

In Do not touch My TV this Friday, March 24, Jean-Pascal Lacoste revealed an unlikely anecdote that occurred when he participated in the Star Academy in 2001.
This Friday, March 24, Benjamin Castaldi was in charge of Do not touch My TV on C8 replacing Cyril Hanouna. The host, also a columnist during the week, was accompanied by Delphine Wespiser, Maxime Guény, Jean-Michel Maire, Amélie Bitoun, Béatrice Roosen, Danièle Moreau, Gilles Verdez and Jean-Pascal Lacoste who revealed a crazy anecdote about his participation in the Star Academy.
“We really fell for each other”
In 2001, Jean-Pascal Lacoste, then a young 23-year-old candidate, took part in the first season of the Star Academy presented by Nikos Aliagas on TF1. Even if he had not won this edition, the interpreter of The agitator became a star in the same way as Jenifer. A little too much! Indeed, facing Benjamin Castaldi in TPMPthe companion of Delphine Tellier, returned to a very rock’n’roll outing with its partners from the Star Ac’ : “We were exfiltrated with the Star Ac at Planet Hollywood on the Champs-Élysées. It was incredible! The police and the CRS had flanked us from behind. We did not touch the ground from the descent of the buses until at Planet. The bodyguards were carrying us. It’s scary! It was amazing! We really fell for each other. It’s scary because there were people who liked us and people who didn’t like us. And we left from behind… It was nonsense! It was crazy.”
Jean-Pascal Lacoste back at the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys
Speaking of the Star Academy precisely, Jean-Pascal Lacoste had the pleasure of returning to the mythical castle of Dammarie-les-Lys last October during the new season on TF1. However, the ex-candidate did not want to go there on a voluntary basis: “I had asked for a pill, and they said no. They called me back they offered me 1000 bullets, but no, we couldn’t. So I said, when I saw all the messages that there were, there were so many messages… I thought, ‘Don’t be stupid, ignore the money, make the fans happy who have supported you for 20 years, piss at the line at the three puppets that it will cost and go ahead; that’s what i did and i enjoyed it I was there for zero euro“, he confided to David Barber last October.