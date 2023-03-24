This is how you can see if you have fines for Extemporaneous Vehicle Verification

The procedure of the Vehicle Verification is one of many that drivers who live in the Mexico City You should know, this is done twice a year and it is one of the least popular among the inhabitants because if it is not kept in order, they can give you a fine.

This process is done through the Ministry of the Environment (Sedema) and it is done to keep track of the emissions that are released by cars in the Mexico City.

then from The Truth News, We are going to tell you how you can do to verify the fines you have for extemporaneous Vehicle Verification.

How to see if you have fines for extemporaneous vehicle verification?

Vehicle verification is used to control vehicle emissions



To see if your car has pending fines for extemporaneous vehicle verification, we are going to tell you step by step how to check it:

First you must enter the CDMX Finance Secretariat from the following link,

Then you must enter your license plate number without spaces.

There you will see the fines you have, from traffic to extemporaneous vehicle verification.

If you have debts or fines, you must download the capture line.

So you can pay your fine either online, at a bank or self-service stores.

Cost of the fine for extemporaneous Vehicle Verification in the State of Mexico

You can check your fines online



If any driver who does not have the approved vehicle verification certificate, will have a penalty of about 2 thousand pesos, and here you can verify it:

To check if you have this type of fine or sanction you can do it from the following link,

There they will ask for your VIN vehicle plate number, driver’s license and the driver’s last name.

From there you can pay the fine, as well as get the reference and settle it in a bank or shopping center with the Universal Payment Format.

