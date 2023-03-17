iX-Workshop: Secure local Active Directory efficiently

The Active Directory (AD) is a central part of many corporate networks and for this reason a popular target for ransomware and other attacks from the network. im iX-Workshop Target of attack Active Directory: efficient protection learn about the most important attack techniques like pass the hash and delegation vulnerabilities. You will learn how to use tools such as PowerView and Bloodhound as well as audit tools such as PingCastle to identify misconfigurations and weaknesses in your AD, then fix them and thus effectively protect the heart of your IT against attacks.

The two-day online workshop will take place on April 5th and 6th, 2023. To leave enough space for questions and interaction, participation is limited to 20 people. Speaker Frank Ully is a penetration tester and head of research at security specialist Oneconsult Deutschland AG in Munich.

