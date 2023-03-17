LEGO: he created a perfectly functional Game Boy Advance SP, the incredible video

A particularly gifted YouTuber has achieved an incredible feat: shaping a Game Boy Advance SP entirely in LEGO and perfectly functional. It even manages to play Super Mario World on it, hassle-free. The video below.

La Game Boy Advance SP en LEGO © Retro Stash Repairs

A particularly talented handyman has succeeded in shaping a fully functional Game Boy Advance SP from LEGO bricks. The machine itself already looks great and the prowess couldn’t be more commendable. Until its creator launches Super Mario World : Super Mario Advance 2 on it and everything is working fine.

He recreated a Game Boy Advance SP in LEGO capable of playing Super Mario World

Miguel is the owner of Retro Stash Repairs. A YouTube channel dedicated to repairing retro consoles. He has made many videos on repairing Game Boy Advance, SP and Micro. He also repaired older toys and other systems, such as Tamogachis or the Nintendo DS.

But in the video below, Miguel shows how he built a Game Boy Advance SP from LEGO bricks. Rather than assembling the bricks normally, he glued some parts together while integrating the original L and R triggers, on the side, among others.

Be careful, however, since he did not only content himself with assembling two or three bricks with a little glue. He had to create openings for buttons, a slot for the charger, modeled certain parts to integrate the motherboard, pass the wiring, the screen, etc. A work of craftsmanship.

The result is not perfect (there is a gap when trying to close the SP and the screen may also fall backwards since the hinges are also bricked). But the set works and he is even able to recharge it. Even better, classic Game Boy games also work above. The proof in video.