Jack Black for "Super Mario Bros. The Movie": "Bowser is one of the best-known villains of all time in video games"

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / April 4, 2023

Exactly one week and two days ago we were able to interview Jack Black through a video call session. The reason? The release of “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” and his role in it: Black gave voice to the fearsome Bowser.

For Jack Black Bowser has a great legacy as a villain, and in fact he appreciates him for being “a very heavy metal character.” And it is that for this comic actor, who has always been linked to music and especially Heavy Metal, playing Bowser was something that suited him perfectly.

