Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies

O Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, has died at the age of 71, announced this Sunday, a source in the musician’s office, quoted by the Kyodo agency.

The also keyboardist in the legendary electronic music group ‘Yellow Magic Orchestra’, also known as YMO, died last Tuesday, March 28.

Sakamoto revealed in June 2022 that he was battling terminal cancer.

Born in Tokyo, he made his film debut with a role in the war film ‘Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence’, 1983, alongside singer David Bowie.

