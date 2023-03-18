Jasmin Tawil tells BILD: That’s how I lived in the clinic

A week ago, ex-GZSZ star Jasmin Tawil (40) was arrested by the police in Costa Rica and ended up in a psychiatric clinic in San José.

Reason: There were several ads against the musician and actress, she was wanted on an arrest warrant. Before that, the Tawil authorities had taken her son Ocean (3) away because they saw the child’s welfare at risk. The boy has been in a children’s home ever since.

The turning point came on Saturday: Jasmine was allowed to leave the clinic. BILD visited her shortly before – it was not clear if and when the former actress would be released.

