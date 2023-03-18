They criminally denounced the transport companies that carried out a strike

The National Transport Regulation Commission (CNRT) penalized and criminally denounced the companies that do not comply with the frequencies and the declared service, In defense of users due to obstruction of services in National terminals.

The measure was promoted by the agency dependent on the Ministry of Transport of the Nation, after the force measures carried out this Friday, March 17 from 00 by urban bus lines, where the entrance of the buses was blocked. Retiro and Mar del Plata Bus Terminals.

The CNRT verified compliance with the frequency regime in force at the head offices of the companies and also at the Retiro Terminal Station (ETOR). A total of 37 verification reports were drawn up for non-compliance with the public urban passenger transport service.

The control body is governed by Article 83 of Decree No. 1395/1998 where the violation of the daily regime of daytime and night frequencies in public urban passenger transport services will be sanctioned, in each case, with fines of up to $556.500.

It should be remembered that to make a claim any user can contact the free telephone line of CNRT at 0800-333-0300 or do it virtually control.cnrt.gob.ar