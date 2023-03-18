Commemorating the March Revolution in Berlin: Giffey recalls the role of women in the fight for democracy

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Berlin’s Governing Mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) opened the “Weekend of Democracy” in Berlin on Saturday. On the occasion of the 175th anniversary of the March Revolution of 1848, Giffey recalled the role of women in the struggle for democracy in Berlin at the time, such as Lucie Lenz and Louise Aston.

“But we also know that women around the world fight for their rights every day. The fight does not always reach our ears.” The regime in Iran is trying to “nip protests for freedom rights in the bud with brute force”. Solidarity is important for democratic freedom, explained Giffey and reminded women who are looking for protection in Germany because of the war in Ukraine.

“Above all, democracy needs committed citizens who are committed, committed to and defend this democracy time and time again,” emphasized Federal President Steinmeier.

March 18, 1848 is considered an important point in the revolution of 1848/49. The events paved the way for the first written constitution of the then Prussian state. Throughout the weekend there are numerous events, exhibitions, guided tours and art installations in Berlin that commemorate the March Revolution. (dpa)

