Remember… During season 1 of The school of life broadcast on France 2 from April 21, 2021, we discovered Guillaume Labbé in the role of Vincent Picard. History and geography teacher particularly involved with his students, he had to face the tragedy of the loss of his partner, Justine (Emilie Dequenne) at the birth of their daughter, Louise. During each of the six episodes of the series, a problem specific to an adolescent (radicalization, precariousness, violence, etc.) and the teacher’s difficulties in coping with a difficult situation were intertwined. Both then grew out of what they had taught each other…

The school of life : what is season 2 with Julie de Bona about?

In this new season, back to Arago high school, but with a new teacher. Indeed, adapted from the Quebec series 30 vies, The school of life uses the same principle of a new teacher at the center of the plot of each season. For this second salvo, it is therefore julie debona (who spoke of her chaotic childbirth), who plays Alexandra Delage, a French and theater teacher, who is highlighted. In this second season, she too will have to combine her own difficulty (the disease and the difficulty of talking about it to her relatives) and the suffering of these students (loss of a loved one, exhibitionism, drugs, bipolarity… ).

The continuation under this advertisement

The school of life : should we watch season 2 with Julie de Bona broadcast from this Wednesday, April 5 on France 2? Our opinion

What immediately marks this new season is the relevance of the choice of Julie de Bona in this role. Empathetic, resilient and luminous, the actress wears the character of Alexandra Delage like a glove, a role that seems written for her. All in nuances, the teacher often moves us and even manages to make us laugh. Indeed, the big plus of this new season is the humor brought in particular by the other teachers. Carole Mine (Florence Pernel), Aline Fourge (Cécile Rebboah) or Léo Costa (Bruno Sanches)… Each of them brilliantly brings facetiousness and lightness to sometimes heavy plots. And what about Mélanie Page, alias Sandrine Joubert, who reveals herself like never before in this second season? Embodying once again the rigid and somewhat chilling mathematics teacher, she is hilarious and becomes the comic guarantee of fiction. Finally, beyond fine writing and careful production (notably by Slimane-Baptiste Berhoun), the quality of the fiction resides in the cast, especially that of the students. Two of them should particularly seduce you: Naïm (Nolan Masraf) and the hilarious Iris (Ilinka Lony)