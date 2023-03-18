JBL is just a party and remains undefeated as the most desired audio brand

The 6th edition of Canaltech Award gathered tens of thousands of voters in recent weeks to decide the favorite brands of Brazilian consumers in several areas, and JBL is the winner of the 6th Canaltech Award in the Most Desired Audio Brand category, winning more than a third of the public’s votes with 36.3% of the votes, almost twice as much as the runner-up. There are now five consecutive victories for the brand, which won all previous editions where the category was present.

The podium continues with renowned brands of sound devices such as Sony, Samsung, LG, Bose, Edifier, Sennheiser, Kuba, Pioneer, Philips, Beats, Apple, Onkyo and Audio-Technica, which also have a wide range of products going from headphones and Bluetooth box to soundbars and more advanced systems.

Sweetheart of the Brazilian public

It can be said that JBL not only grew with Brazilians, but also knew how to take advantage of our country’s differentials to become more relevant. The brand managed to become a reference for Bluetooth speaker models at different prices for all audiences interested in JBL, basically being synonymous with a speaker for many people.

In addition, the brand has also been increasingly expanding its operations into other categories where it had not had as much presence until then, such as TWS headphones and soundbars, which helps to make the JBL name even more evident in the population’s imagination.

JBL’s signature bass

One of the brand’s main characteristics is the way in which JBL adjusts the audio equalization of its products to deliver a sound with more powerful bass that usually pleases a good portion of Brazilians, who love to “shake up” at parties or family gatherings and friends.

By having maintained this sound signature with each new release, the brand has become consistent and respects users looking for such a characteristic, but also usually offers an option to deliver common bass for those who prefer a more balanced sound.

Large product catalog

By expanding the brand to more audio devices, JBL continues to conquer more public that has appreciated the company, maintaining the focus on speakers for all types of environments and music scenarios, but also investing in earphones and headphones for the public common and for the gamer audience, sound system for home, soundbars for TV, turntables for playing vinyl records, premium high-performance speakers, reference monitors for professionals, vehicle and boat speakers, and much more.

Such diversity allows JBL to deliver what the consumer is looking for, no matter the price or purpose of the product.

It remains to be seen if the brand will continue to be strong enough to remain consistent in the Brazilian market for another year until the next edition of the Canaltech Award or if the competitors will bet on aggressive solutions to dispute the high position of JBL.