Jenny Rautionaho finished the season in 12th place in Lahtis – the Japanese Yuki Ito won

The World Cup season’s only team sprint in Nordic combination was not a success for the Finns.

Finland’s last World Cup victory in the Nordic combination came in the team sprint in Lahti four years ago. But this year the Herola-Hirvonen duo was nowhere near similar results at home.

The dreams of a podium finish were already scrapped after the downhill moment when the Finns’ hopes were only enough for an eighth place. During the skiing moment, Herola and Hirvonen were able to lift the home team up one position.

Finland’s second team was alternated.

Result Nordic combination, skid moment in team sprint:

1. Germany, 29.44.3

Julian Schmid, Vincent Geiger

2. Norway, +0.6

Jörgen Gråbak, Jarl-Magnus Riiber

3. France, +5.5

Matteo Baod, Laurent Muhlethaler

—

7. Finland, +1.36.3

Eero Hirvonen, Ilkka Herola

17. Finland 2DNF

Otto Niittykoski, Valtteri Holopainen