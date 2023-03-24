Bayern Munich part ways with coach Julian Nagelsmann, former PSG coach Thomas Tuchel replaces him

The ten-time German champion in title announced this change on Friday, while the club is still in the race for a treble cup-championship-Champions League.

Thunderbolt in Bavaria. The German coach of Bayern Munich, Julian Nagelsmann, was discharged from office on Friday March 24, in full international window. “When we recruited Julian Nagelsmann in the summer of 2021, we were convinced that we would work with him for the long term. (he was under contract until 2026). But the strong fluctuations in the team’s performance have cast doubt on our goals for this season, but also on our goals for the future. That’s why we acted now.”justified the chairman of the management board of the Bavarian club Oliver Kahn in a statement.

Under the leadership of Julian Nagelsmann, the FCB was however in the race to achieve a triple cup-championship-Champions League this season after eliminating Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 of C1 (1-0, 2-0). But the defeat conceded on the lawn of Bayer Leverkusen last weekend (1-2) – relegating the Munich residents to second place in the Bundesliga behind Dortmund – sealed the fate of the former Leipziger.

Tuchel on the relaunch

The 35-year-old tactician is replaced with immediate effect by his compatriot and ex-PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, Bayern have announced. The 49-year-old coach signed a two-and-a-half-year contract. Its first mission will be to allow the partners of Kingsley Coman, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano and Mathys Tel to retain the national crown, which they have held since 2013.

This will go through a decisive “Klassiker” for the title against the club which revealed it in the eyes of Europe, the current leader, Borussia Dortmund, as soon as the championship resumes on Saturday April 1. THE Bayern is also preparing for crucial weeks in April, culminating in a double confrontation against Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. But the last time Thomas Tuchel took on a club during the season, he led Chelsea to the 2021 European Championship title.