Jerez does not forgive Juan Ortega for his insult to Carmen Otte: they give her a derogatory nickname

In Jerez de la Frontera they still have not forgotten what happened last Saturday, December 2when the bullfighter Juan Ortega left his former fiancée jiltedthe cardiologist Carmen Otte, minutes from going up to the altar to marry for life and with half a thousand guests at the banquet prepared for the occasion.

A runaway boyfriend story that ran through all the media, that they did not want to stop investigating the reasons that had led the teacher to make this decision a moment before getting married and a shock that in the Andalusian town they have not forgiven.

Ms informacin I did not expect this informative earthquake: in life people are used to getting married or separating, but not to canceling a wedding hours before.

The nickname brave It is not precisely the one they put Juan Ortega on. They call him Orteguita the coward. And not because of the arenas, but because of what he did at the foot of the churchjournalist Beatriz Cortzar revealed in It’s Federico’s morning.

Resentment

Apparently, In the town they hold a grudge against the bullfighterwho was not a leading figure in his profession and was not particularly well-known until the surprising events occurred more than two months ago.

Related news

There are many people in Jerez who do not forgive him, and what they talk about is how much this family helped Ortega before giving up Otteadded the journalist on the Federico Jimnez Losantos program.

Likewise, Cortzar, who would have first-hand information about the couple’s environment, has also pointed out during the broadcast of the program that there is no possibility of reconciliation Between both.