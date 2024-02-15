The Berlinale includes space to expose the crisis in Gaza

BERLIN.- The 74th edition of the International Film Festival of Berlin, known as The Berlinale will open this Thursday with the world premiere of Small Things Like These, starring the man of the moment Cillian Murphy. The actor, one of the favorites at the Oscars for his role in Oppenheimer, He plays a coal merchant in 1980s Ireland who discovers shocking secrets kept by his town’s convent.

Based on an Irish novel, the drama reunites Murphy with the series director Peaky Blinders, Tim Mielants, and his co-stars are Eileen Walsh, Michelle Fairley and Emily Watson. The film explores the Magdalena laundresses or Asilos de las Magdalenas, institutions run by Catholics from the 18th century to the end of the 20th century with the intention of reforming those considered fallen women.

Conflict in Gaza

Politics are never far from the Berlinale agenda, but the ongoing war in Gaza be the one to bring to debates and demonstrations.

The directors of the festival, Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, who will leave office after this year, expressed their goal of an open dialogue regarding the war. When they presented this year’s programme, they said they were: “concerned to see that anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim resentment and hate speech are spreading in Germany and around the world.”

Many films and documentaries from this year support this desire for dialogue, including the documentary No Other Landabout the violence of Israeli settlers in the West Bank and the unlikely friendship that develops between a Palestinian activist and an Israeli journalist, directed by a Palestinian-Israeli collective.

The Berlinale has also partnered with social activists to create the project Tiny Spacewith a small, intimate booth set up for several days near the red carpet where festival-goers can discuss and debate the crisis in the Middle East.

But these efforts have not stopped some, such as Ghanaian director Ayo Tsalithaba and Indian-American artist Suneil Sanzgiri, from withdrawing their films from the festival in protest of Germany’s support for Israel.

political impact

Meanwhile, the festival, which has long championed Iranian directors, has asked Tehran to allow filmmaker duo Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha to attend this year.

They are about to present their new movie Keyke mahboobe man (My Favourite Cake), but they face a travel ban from the Iranian authorities. The Berlinale said in a statement that their passports have been revoked and they face a criminal trial in relation to their work as artists and filmmakers.

The film, which will compete for the highest award, the Golden Bear, tells the story of a woman who seeks to fulfill her desires in a country where women’s rights are very restricted. The previous film of the do, Ghasideyeh gave sefid (forgiveness), debut in competition in Berlin in 2021.

Politics also runs through the festival guest list.

Last week, the organizers refrained from inviting representatives of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party to the opening gala. Five AfD politicians were initially expected, as members of all parties in the Berlin state legislature are invited to events that are financed with public money. In recent weeks, Germany has seen large demonstrations against the far-right following a news report that far-right politicians, including members of the AfD, and extremists, met to discuss the deportation of millions of migrants, including some with German citizen.

The festival said in a statement that: “AfD and many of its members and representatives hold views that are deeply contrary to the fundamental values ​​of democracy.”

The leader of the Berlin branch of the AfD, Kristin Brinker, accused the festival of bowing to pressure from “cultural policy activists.” She argued that artists defend freedom, diversity and plurality, but that the festival organizers are doing the opposite.

Films and recognitions

The Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o will be the first black president of the Berlinale jury. The Oscar winner will be accompanied on this year’s jury by actors and directors Brady Corbet and Jasmine Trinca and directors Ann Hui, Christian Petzold and Albert Serra, along with Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko.

Last year’s jury president, Kristen Stewart, will return to Berlin with the 1980s thriller Love Lies Bleedinga story of bodybuilding, crime and revenge.

Other eclectic titles starring big names include Adam Sandler as a lonely astronaut in Spaceman, based on a Czech novel; Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham as father and daughter in Treasure on a road trip through post-communist Poland; and Marvel’s Sebastian Stan in an unrecognizable role in the psychological thriller A Different Man like an actor who is transformed by facial reconstruction surgery.

Martin Scorsese will receive an honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at a ceremony on February 20. French actress Isabelle Huppert will return to Berlin for her 2022 lifetime achievement award that she was unable to collect at the time. Additionally, Huppert will present the film Yeohaengjaui Mischievous (A Traveler’s Needs) by South Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo in which he stars.

The festival will run until February 25.

FUENTE: AP