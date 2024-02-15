Sharon Stone’s complaint: Being famous is very expensive

Sharon Stone In the 90s she became one of the most famous actresses of the time, a sexual myth, thanks to her roles in projects such as Total Challenge and Basic Instinctto which we must add dozens more, and even an appearance on the cover of Playboy magazine.

For all this, the American performer became one of the great stars of an industry as immense as Hollywood. managing to win a Golden Globe and be nominated for the Oscars for Casinoamong other awards.

That fame that he built managed to fill his pockets with wads and wads of money, but that also brought problems, something that Stone has now complained about in an interview with the magazine InStylewhere He assures that being famous is very expensive.

Sharon Stone complains about situations like going to eat at a restaurant, which became difficult to digest: You go out to dinner and there are 15 people at the table, and who gets the bill? You receive the dinner check for 3,000 dollars (a little more than 2,700 euros, at the exchange rate), every time.

A fatal accident in 2001

A few months ago, the actress also addressed the topic of her fatal accident in 2001, when suffered a ruptured vertebral artery that bled from his brain in a total of nine daysand with this the doctors predicted that he had a 1% chance of surviving, which he achieved, although paying a high price.

I lost everything. I lost all my money. I lost custody of my son. I lost my careerhe confessed in another interview with the prestigious People magazine, where he also noted that he has had time to think and talk about it.