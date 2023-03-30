Jill Biden attends a vigil in Nashville for the victims of the shooting

Washington, Mar 29 (EFE).- The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, attended a vigil this Wednesday in the town of Nashville (Tennessee) in memory of the victims of the school shooting that on Monday claimed the lives of six people, three of them minors.

During the vigil, Nashville Mayor John Cooper called on citizens to support each other in overcoming the tragedy.

“When words are unable to convey the weight of our hearts, we must offer ourselves to others to help them carry that weight,” Cooper said in a speech picked up by CNN.

For his part, the local police chief, John Drake, thanked the agents for their quick response on the day of the attack and assured that “Nashville unites like no other (city) to comfort those who have suffered a unimaginable loss.”

During the event there were musical performances by singers Sheryl Crowe and Margo Price, and it concluded with a prayer from a state legislator and the audience singing the song “Amazing Grace”.

Three minors and three adults died in the shooting this Monday, in which the alleged attacker, identified as a 28-year-old trans person, was killed by the police. She was carrying two rifles and a pistol.

In a video published this Tuesday by the authorities, you can see, through the body camera of one of the agents, the police action for six minutes from the arrival of the troops at the scene until they finally killed the attacker. , identified by authorities as Audrey Hale.

The Covenant school, where the attack took place, is a private Christian center that serves students from preschool to sixth grade, that is, up to about 11 years old.

So far this year, there have been at least 30 reported incidents involving firearms in schools in the United States, which have left 8 dead and 23 injured, according to data from the organization Everytown for Gun Safety.