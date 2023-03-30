Chile discovers its first case of bird flu in humans

The virus was discovered in the man after he showed severe flu symptoms, according to a statement from the department. They emphasize that the patient is in a stable condition.

The country’s government is trying to identify the source of the infection, as well as examining the people who have been in contact with the patient.

Export stopped after new cases

Chile has reported cases of bird flu H5N1 since late last year in wild animals. Recently discovered cases in industrial farms have prompted the government to stop the export of poultry. Industrial cases have also been detected in Argentina – but Brazil, the world’s largest exporter of poultry, remains free of the infection, according to the news agency.

Chilean health officials noted that the virus can be transmitted from birds or marine mammals to humans, but there is no known human-to-human transmission.